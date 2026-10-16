Singapore has temporarily closed all outdoor and non-air-conditioned facilities at ActiveSG sports centres due to worsening haze. The national sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) reported this.

Restrictions extended to all centres

The decision expanded earlier restrictions that applied only to certain ActiveSG facilities. On Thursday, SportSG updated its guidance several times in line with changes in the haze situation.

At the same time, air-conditioned indoor premises at all ActiveSG sports centres remain open. Channel NewsAsia reported on SportSG's latest announcement at noon on October 16.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Deteriorating air quality

According to the outlet, air quality in the country deteriorated overnight: in three regions, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index reached a level assessed as very unhealthy.

In central Singapore, the indicator crossed the relevant threshold at midnight. At 9:00 a.m., it reached 227 — the highest value this year — and at 1:00 p.m., it declined slightly to 226.

Recommendations for the public

According to Singapore's Ministry of Health haze guidance, vulnerable population groups are advised to avoid outdoor activities when the hourly level of fine particulate matter PM2.5 is in the high range of 151 to 250. Healthy people are advised to reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities at such readings.

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