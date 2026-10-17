In Singapore, the haze situation improved somewhat on the morning of October 17 after a sharp deterioration the previous day, but air quality across the island still remained in the unhealthy range. As reported by Channel NewsAsia, as of 7:00 a.m., the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 144 to 191, with the highest reading recorded in central Singapore.

These figures were lower than on Friday, when the PSI reached 229. At that time, air quality moved into the “very unhealthy” category, while pollution levels became the highest in Singapore since the start of the year.

Smoke from Kalimantan and Sumatra

Singapore’s National Environment Agency said that dense smoke from fires in Kalimantan continued to move towards the country under prevailing south-easterly winds. Smoke was also observed over Sumatra.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The agency expects smoke transport from Kalimantan to weaken on Saturday due to rain in Singapore and neighbouring areas, including parts of Kalimantan. Winds are also forecast to shift to south-easterly or south-south-easterly directions, potentially reducing incoming smoke. At the same time, some haze from Sumatra may still reach Singapore.

Forecast and mask advice

Despite the morning decline in readings, the PSI was forecast to range from 150 to 230 on Saturday — from unhealthy to very unhealthy levels. On Sunday and Monday, the situation may improve due to rainfall in Singapore and parts of Kalimantan, as well as a gradual weakening of winds.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health advises using hourly readings of fine particulate matter PM2.5 for immediate planning of outdoor activities. At 7:00 a.m., they ranged from 75 to 119. Elderly people, pregnant women, and people with chronic heart or lung conditions are advised to avoid outdoor activities if hourly PM2.5 reaches 151 to 250. If it is necessary to go outside, a well-fitted N95 mask or its equivalent can be used.

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