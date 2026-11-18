The Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) has criticized the government’s decision to continue economic and scientific-technical ties with Moscow. Opposition members are calling for an end to cooperation with Russia until Russia’s aggression against Ukraine comes to an end.

KDH Chairman Milan Majersky spoke out against further developing relations with Russia as long as it continues its full-scale war against Ukraine.

“We call on the government not to cooperate with Russia until it ends this war,” Majersky said.

The politician also appealed to ministers from the “Voice – Social Democracy” party, urging them not to support initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation with Moscow.

According to Majerský, the Slovak government must back up its stance on Russian aggression with concrete decisions, not just public statements.

“If they claim that Russia is an aggressor, they must prove it through their actions, not just words. Anyone who extends a hand to the aggressor does absolutely nothing to make our homeland even a little safer,” emphasized the KDH chairman.

He also noted that Slovakia’s Western allies have taken note of Bratislava’s decision to develop cooperation with Russia.

The opposition was particularly outraged by the date on which the Slovak government considered the issue of relations with Moscow. This took place on November 17—the Day of the Struggle for Freedom and Democracy, which marks the anniversary of the fall of the communist regime in Czechoslovakia.

Majersky criticized the government for discussing cooperation with a country that continues to wage war against Ukraine on the very day commemorating the struggle against a totalitarian regime that was under Moscow’s influence.

In addition, the Christian Democratic Movement decided to submit a resolution to parliament calling for the return to Ukraine of children abducted by Russia.

The document also condemns the position of Members of the European Parliament from the Slovak parties “Kurs – Social Democracy” and “Republic,” who did not support the initiative.

“The second part (of the resolution—ed.) condemns the Members of the European Parliament from the parties ‘Course – Social Democracy” and “Republic” and their conduct in the European Parliament, where they either opposed this resolution or abstained from voting,” Majerský noted.

Source: TASR

Earlier, the Slovak foreign minister met with Lavrov in Moscow and called for dialogue with Russia.

As a reminder, Slovakia will send a delegation to Moscow for talks on oil and gas.

Slovakia has temporarily restricted the issuance of most types of Schengen visas for Russian citizens.

Slovakia has lifted its block on the extension of EU sanctions against Russia.

Read us on