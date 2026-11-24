In Slovakia, there has been criticism of the stance taken by representatives of Prime Minister Robert Fico’s party, who spoke out in the European Parliament against a resolution calling for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini called the vote by four MEPs from the SMER party shameful and stated that he himself would have supported the resolution.

He emphasized that the return of Ukrainian children should not be the subject of political disputes. According to Pellegrini, the stance taken by representatives of Fico’s party is negatively affecting Slovakia’s international image.

What is known about the vote in the European Parliament

Four representatives of the SMER party—Luboš Blaha, Katarína Roth Neveďalová, Judita Laššáková, and Erik Kalinák—voted against the resolution calling for the return of abducted Ukrainian children to their families.

In total, the document received the support of 536 Members of the European Parliament. At the same time, only eight parliamentarians voted against it, half of whom were representatives from Slovakia.

Pellegrini highlighted the overwhelming support for the resolution among European parliamentarians and described the decision by the SMER members as wrong, regrettable, and shameful.

“If I had been there, I would definitely have voted for it,” the Slovak president said.

Why Pellegrini Criticized Fico’s Deputies

The Slovak president emphasized that the return of abducted children is a humanitarian issue directly linked to the consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The president also expressed his confusion as to why representatives of the ruling party refused to support an initiative aimed at reuniting Ukrainian children with their families and returning them to their homeland.

According to Pellegrini, such a vote damages Slovakia’s reputation, and it is impossible to justify the MEPs’ decision on political grounds.

This was reported by the Slovak publication Aktuality.

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