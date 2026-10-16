Five arrested in €114m VAT fraud case — Cyprus Mail

Five people were arrested in Cyprus, as well as in Germany and Italy, as part of an investigation into cross-border value-added tax fraud worth €114 million. Three people were arrested in Cyprus. As Cyprus Mail reports, the operation was carried out at the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Munich.

Smartphone sales scheme

The investigation concerns smartphone sales and tax losses recorded in Sweden and Germany. According to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, the alleged criminal organisation allegedly used a complex VAT fraud scheme, exploiting EU rules for cross-border transactions between member states that are exempt from this tax under certain conditions.

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Smartphones were sold through shell companies registered in Germany, Albania and Sweden. Estimated tax revenue losses amount to €80 million in Sweden and €34 million in Germany. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office suspects those arrested of creating and controlling the network used for this scheme.

Searches and asset seizure

Law enforcement officers conducted 12 searches at the homes and commercial premises of the suspects and companies involved in the investigation. Assets worth up to €80,000 were frozen, while bank accounts, vehicles and real estate in Cyprus, Greece and Italy were seized. The investigation is part of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office’s broader Midas cases framework concerning cross-border VAT fraud.

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