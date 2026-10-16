Further arrests expected in Waterford fire case — The Independent

Irish police expect further arrests in the investigation into the deaths of a couple and two of their children in a fire in the city of Waterford. The case concerns a suspected deliberate arson attack on a house in the Birchwood residential estate, The Independent reports.

Philip and Kim English, as well as their sons, 12-year-old Callum and nine-year-old Jaden, died in the fire. Two other children were taken to Children’s Health Ireland in Crumlin in critical condition, where they remain under treatment.

Two people detained

On Thursday, Garda, Ireland’s police force, detained a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s in connection with the deaths of the family members. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said on Friday that the investigation into the suspected murders had progressed and that law enforcement expects further arrests.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to him, investigators conducted several searches and seized a number of items in connection with the murder investigation. All available police resources have been deployed for the investigation.

Relative’s statement and countering intimidation

Philip English’s son, John James English, told RTÉ News that his family was allegedly killed over another person’s drug-related debt of €20,000. He claimed that the family had been targeted for some time, had no connection to drugs and was innocent. These claims are a statement by a relative.

Commissioner Kelly said police had introduced support measures for people facing drug-related intimidation and urged them to contact law enforcement. He also noted that there had already been criminal prosecutions in the area in cases involving such intimidation, and that police are recording more frequent use of incendiary devices and bottles containing incendiary mixtures.

Read us on