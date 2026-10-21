In the United States, 24 state attorneys general from the Democratic Party have stepped up coordination with about a dozen secretaries of state and civil society organizations ahead of the midterm elections in November. They are planning a response to potential federal government interference in the electoral process, The Guardian reports.

Since the beginning of the year, officials have held weekly video conferences and in-person training sessions simulating potential crisis scenarios. The coordination is led by the Progressive State Leaders Committee, a public policy arm of the Democratic Attorneys General Association.

Scenarios of possible interference

Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown, who leads the election protection task force, said participants are discussing voting security and possible incidents. Among the scenarios considered at the meetings are the appearance of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents near polling places and the seizure of ballots in individual races.

In-person exercises took place in May in Milwaukee and in September in Detroit. They involved representatives of secretaries of state’s offices and other partners of the Progressive State Leaders Committee.

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Democratic attorneys general’s concerns intensified after the US Department of Justice announced plans to deploy 1,000 observers to polling places. By comparison, the department deployed 289 such observers in 2022. On October 4, the NAACP filed a lawsuit seeking disclosure of details of their deployment.

Lawsuits and administration statements

The Department of Justice has also filed lawsuits against 30 states, seeking to obtain unredacted voter rolls containing personal data. Democratic attorneys general are challenging these demands; according to the publication, the department has lost 26 cases in which courts have already issued rulings.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said his state is countering the administration’s disinformation about voting by mail. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes called coordination with prosecutors an approach requiring the involvement of all parties and expressed concern that disinformation could reduce voter turnout.

Mai Ratakonda, an election legal defense specialist at the States United Democracy Center, said election officials are preparing to respond to the risk of ballot seizures. She recalled that at the beginning of the year, the Department of Justice seized ballots from the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia.

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