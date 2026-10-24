In the United States, 265,047 Brazilian citizens are registered to participate in the second round of Brazil’s presidential election, which will take place on Sunday, October 25, 2026. A total of 358 polling stations have been provided for voting in 11 US cities. According to The Rio Times, this is nearly 29% of the 916,683 Brazilians registered to vote abroad.

Polling stations in 11 cities

The largest number of voters is registered in Boston — 53,358. It is followed by Miami with 40,060 voters and New York with 38,952. Voting will also be organized in Orlando, Los Angeles, Washington, Houston, Atlanta, San Francisco, Chicago and Hartford.

Polling stations will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Brazilians living abroad can vote only for president and only in person at the polling station where they are registered. The polling station address can be checked through the e-Título app or Brazil’s electoral court service.

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High absenteeism in the first round

In the first round on October 4, 71.55% of registered Brazilian voters in the United States did not vote. By comparison, absenteeism among all Brazilian voters abroad was 62.69%, while in Brazil itself it was 21.08%.

In the 11 US cities, 73,661 valid votes were cast. According to the publication’s calculations based on city-level electoral court data, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro received 45,004 votes, or 61.10%, while President Lula received 23,335 votes, or 31.68%. Lula outperformed Bolsonaro in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington.

Rules for voters abroad

Brazilian law provides for mandatory voting for most adult citizens. Those unable to come to the polling station can explain their absence through e-Título on voting day or by January 8, 2027. The fine for an unexplained absence may reach 3.51 Brazilian reais for each round.

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