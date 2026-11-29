Polish footballer Mateusz Bogusz scored in Houston Dynamo’s winning match against the San Jose Earthquakes in the American MLS playoffs. The Houston team won 3–2 and levelled the series, Interia Sport reports.

Bogusz’s goal at the start of the match

Bogusz opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a shot from outside the penalty area. In the 13th minute, Lucas Halter doubled Houston Dynamo’s lead.

After the break, the San Jose Earthquakes pulled back two goals: Ousseni Bouda scored in the 58th minute, and Paul Marie in the 68th. Lyle Foster scored the winning goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

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Decisive match of the series

In the first match of the tie, Houston Dynamo lost 1–2 to the San Jose Earthquakes and played with 10 men after Agustín Resch received a red card. The third and decisive match of the series is scheduled for 3 December at 04:00 Polish time. If Bogusz’s team wins, it will advance to the next playoff round, where it will face the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Robert Lewandowski has already finished his MLS season: his Chicago Fire lost 1–2 to Charlotte twice in the first round of the playoffs.

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