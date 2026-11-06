American experts have identified Joseph Gali, a soldier who went missing in action in 1944 during a combat operation in what was then Burma (now Myanmar).

He served in the legendary “Merrill’s Marauders” unit, which carried out a dangerous mission against Japanese forces in the jungle. Of the approximately 3,000 volunteers who set out on the mission, only 200 returned home.

Galu was last seen as the battalion advanced toward Japanese fortifications near the village of Mankrin. In July 1944, he was officially declared dead. At the time, he was only 21 years old.

His remains lay for decades among the graves of unknown soldiers in Hawaii. His identity was confirmed through dental and forensic examinations. On November 5, 2026, the soldier was buried with full military honors in his hometown of Lynn, Massachusetts.

Source: CBS News

In Adelaide, the Davis family found photographs of Lloyd Evan Davis—an Australian military signalman who served during World War II—in an old Kodak camera box. The photos were discovered by the aunt of his grandson, Peter Davis, in a drawer among other family photographs.

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