In the United States, two women from South Africa — 69-year-old Hester Wiemann and 67-year-old Hanlie Venter — have been charged in connection with alleged illegal voting in the federal elections in November 2024. Both had lawful permanent resident status in the United States but were not citizens of the country. This was reported by Daily Maverick.

Charges in Missouri

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri, Venter was born in South Africa, moved to the United States in 2020 and obtained lawful permanent resident status the following year. Investigators allege that she registered to vote in September 2024 and voted at a polling place in McDonald County, Missouri, in November.

Permanent residents are not eligible to vote in US federal elections, and in Missouri they also cannot participate in state and local elections. If convicted, Venter could face up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

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Wiemann's case and the judge

At the end of September 2026, Wiemann was included in a list of ten foreign nationals charged by federal authorities in cases involving illegal voting or voter registration in Minnesota. According to the US Office of Public Affairs, she allegedly voted illegally in the state and falsely claimed to be a US citizen in order to be able to vote in November 2024. Wiemann pleaded not guilty.

Her case is being heard by Judge John Tunheim. A motion seeking his recusal, dated October 20, 2026, argues that his comments to The New York Times about immigration actions by the administration of President Donald Trump could raise doubts about his impartiality. Daily Maverick noted that, at the time of publication, it was unclear what the further status of the complaint against the judge and the proceedings against Wiemann was.

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