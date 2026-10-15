A court in the US state of New Mexico sentenced a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina to five years in prison for participating in a conspiracy to purchase portable anti-aircraft missiles from North Korea. As Balkan Insight reports, he pleaded guilty to violating the US International Emergency Economic Powers Act and North Korea sanctions regulations.

Attempt to purchase missiles

According to the US Department of Justice, the convicted man acted together with an accomplice from the United States and other individuals in an attempt to circumvent restrictions on arms trade. The case involved shoulder-fired SA-18 Igla surface-to-air missiles. Such a transaction required a license or permits from the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The US agency stated that in 2020, the participants in the conspiracy repeatedly discussed the illegal purchase of missiles. The convicted man provided pricing information, took part in attempts to obtain the weapons using forged documents, and worked on procuring them from North Korea, knowing that such operations were prohibited under US law and international norms.

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The deal did not take place

At the end of 2020, he and his accomplice traveled to Ankara, Turkey, to finalize the purchase of the missiles. However, the deal collapsed because of a dispute over the price with the North Koreans, the US Department of Justice reported.

In court documents, the man was described as an international arms dealer. According to company registries in Bosnia and Herzegovina, he was a co-owner of BSTG (Balkan Security Tech Group) from Banja Luka, which is currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings. The company’s website stated that it offered security services.

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