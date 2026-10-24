In the United States, the number of approvals of citizenship applications during the first eight months of 2026 fell by 72% compared with the same period in 2025. The backlog of pending applications exceeded 800,000, while the average waiting time increased from about six to nearly 13 months, The Rio Times reports.

According to the publication, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved about 173,000 naturalization applications from January through August 2026. Denials also decreased, by 41%, indicating an overall reduction in the number of decisions made rather than only an increase in denials.

Decline in the number of decisions

An analysis of quarterly USCIS data cited by Newsweek showed that 57,697 naturalization applications were approved in April–June 2026. During the same period in 2025, 241,326 applications were approved, and in 2024, 218,720.

The Niskanen Center tracker recorded 20,674 completed naturalization cases in July 2026, compared with 80,077 in July of the previous year. The share of completed cases ending in denial increased from 10% to more than 20% during that time.

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Impact on applicants

Naturalization is the procedure through which a green card holder obtains U.S. citizenship. Even after an application is approved, a person becomes a citizen only after taking the oath at the relevant ceremony. Therefore, delays may deprive some applicants of the opportunity to vote in the midterm elections on November 3, 2026.

Republican Congresswoman from Florida María Elvira Salazar previously stated that final decisions on applicants from Cuba, Venezuela, and other countries classified as high-risk had been suspended since December 2025. In a July 16 letter, USCIS informed her that it had begun lifting these restrictions following a June 5 decision by a federal court in Rhode Island.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security told Newsweek that it had tightened applicant screening, including by reinstating the 2020 version of the civics test, strengthening English-language requirements, social media checks, and assessments of good moral character. Nicole Melaku, executive director of the National Partnership for New Americans, called these figures a sign of a strategy to limit access to citizenship and electoral participation.

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