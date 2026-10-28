In the United States, 43% of voters believe that their own representative in the House of Representatives deserves to be re-elected. This is the lowest figure in Gallup measurements conducted since 1994, The Hill reports.

Even fewer respondents — 15% — said that most incumbent members of the US Congress deserve re-election. Gallup also recorded a record low for this indicator. The poll was released less than a week before the US midterm elections.

Results by party affiliation

Among Republican voters, 51% believe that their own representative deserves another term. This view is shared by 45% of Democrats and 36% of independent voters.

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Regarding the re-election of most members of Congress, the gap between the groups is wider: 29% of Republicans, 11% of Democrats and 9% of independents supported it. Gallup stressed that the study did not determine whether a particular respondent is represented by a Republican or a Democrat in the House of Representatives. Therefore, the results do not make it possible to determine which party's representatives face greater voter opposition.

Approval of Congress's work

The work of the 119th US Congress is approved by 14% of Americans. According to Gallup, this is the lowest approval rating on the eve of midterm elections in a series of observations dating back to 1974. At the same time, the lowest figure for the entire measurement period was 9% in 2013.

The work of Congress is viewed positively by 29% of Republicans and 4% of Democrats. The survey was conducted by telephone from October 1 to 19 among a random sample of 1,200 US adults, including 1,057 registered voters. The margin of error is about 4 percentage points at a 94% confidence level.

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