In the US state of Massachusetts, human rights organizations and four refugees have filed a class-action lawsuit against the administration of President Donald Trump. The plaintiffs are challenging three measures which, they say, prevent refugees from obtaining permanent resident status and speed up the procedure for terminating their lawful status.

As The Hill reports, the lawsuit accuses the US Department of Homeland Security and US Citizenship and Immigration Services of violating federal immigration law. The plaintiffs argue that the combined effect of these actions leaves refugees in “legal uncertainty.”

Repeated reviews and suspended applications

In November, the Trump administration ordered immigration officers to re-examine all refugees admitted to the United States under the administration of Joe Biden. As a result, consideration of all applications for permanent resident status was suspended indefinitely.

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Representatives of the plaintiffs called the repeat interviews an unfounded search. They stressed that refugees belong to categories of immigrants who undergo thorough screening before entering the country.

Appeal deadline cut threefold

Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security also introduced a rule reducing the period for appealing a proposed termination of refugee status from 30 to 10 days. The department explained the change by the need to restore the integrity of the immigration system, protect national security and prevent fraud.

The plaintiffs believe that the 10-day period is insufficient to appeal the decision and therefore violates their right to due process. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of organizations defending refugees’ rights, as well as natives of Afghanistan, Colombia, Ethiopia and Iraq whose applications for permanent residence are still pending. They are asking a federal judge to suspend the contested measures, including the new rule on refugee status, for the duration of the court proceedings.

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