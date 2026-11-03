In the United States, on the day of the midterm congressional elections, the first polling stations will close at 18:00 Eastern Time. Preliminary results will come in throughout the night, but the final count in some states may take days or weeks. The Hill reports that Democrats need to win four seats currently held by Republicans to control the Senate, and secure a net gain of three seats from Republicans to control the House of Representatives.

First results from the eastern United States

Polling stations in Kentucky and Indiana will be the first to close partially; the remaining polling stations in these states will finish operations at 19:00. At the same time, polling stations in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia, as well as most polling stations in Florida and New Hampshire, will close. Voting in West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina will end at 19:30.

Decision Desk HQ chief analyst Jeffrey Skelley noted that results from the eastern part of the United States in the first hours after polling stations close will provide an initial picture of how the election is unfolding. According to him, particular attention will be paid to Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia. These states have nearly 50 House of Representatives races that are not considered safe for either party.

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Key Senate races

The largest flow of results is expected in the hour after 20:00, when data from a number of states begin to arrive. In particular, attention will focus on the Senate race between Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democrat Troy Jackson in Maine, as well as Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico in Texas.

At 21:00, polling stations will close completely in, among other places, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Voting in Montana, Nevada and Utah will end at 22:00, while California and Washington state will close polling stations at 23:00. Hawaii and Alaska will be the last to finish voting, at midnight Eastern Time; in part of Alaska, polling stations will remain open until 01:00. Due to the delivery of ballots from remote areas, the count in Alaska may be delayed.

According to the publication, control of the House of Representatives in recent election cycles was determined several days after Election Day. Skelley also believes that the outcome of the battle for the Senate may become known later than the result of the elections to the lower chamber of Congress.

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