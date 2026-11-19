In Atlanta, Georgia, a large Russian tricolor was hung on the arch of the Millennium Gate museum in honor of Alexander Darchiev, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., who died on November 11. However, following criticism from Ukrainian diplomats and protests by local residents, the flag was taken down.

The initiative to display the flag came from Rodney Cook Jr., president and founder of the Millennium Gate Museum, who also chairs the U.S. Commission on the Fine Arts and led the U.S. delegation at the economic summit in St. Petersburg in June. The museum explained this move as a “diplomatic custom” of honoring ambassadors accredited to the U.S. and as “cultural diplomacy,” and also stated that the deceased diplomat had allegedly facilitated the release of 540 prisoners of war.

The display of Russian symbols provoked a sharp reaction from Ukraine. Denis Senik, Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in the U.S., emphasized that this gesture is painful for Ukrainians, particularly for the Ukrainian community in Atlanta, whose loved ones live under the constant threat of Russian missile and drone strikes.

Outraged local residents also gathered outside the museum to protest, including a U.S. Army veteran carrying a Ukrainian flag. On Wednesday, November 18, at around 2:30 p.m. local time, a contractor removed the Russian tricolor to the applause of those present, although Rodney Cook himself stated that the removal had allegedly been planned in advance.

Source: Axios.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev died on November 11 at the age of 67. He had been appointed just one year ago.

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