US federal authorities have opened a criminal investigation amid allegations of a possible scheme in Alaska's Senate election. As Dawn reports, authorities did not explain the legal basis for the investigation.

Democratic Party candidate Mary Peltola, who is competing against incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, is accused of bringing another candidate with the same name into the race. The candidate is Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. According to The New York Times, Peltola's campaign allegedly helped arrange his participation in the race to confuse voters and siphon votes from the incumbent senator. Peltola said she did not know about it.

Court rejects Trump's petition

President Donald Trump attempted to challenge the results of the vote in Alaska in advance, where the contest for a Senate seat could affect control of Congress. A federal judge rejected the petition on Sunday, but pressure from the Trump administration, according to a source, continued.

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On the ballot, the incumbent senator is identified as a registered Republican and incumbent officeholder. Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. has no party affiliation listed. Poll workers prepared in advance to answer voters' questions about the two candidates with similar names.

Voter reaction

Voters interviewed by AFP in Anchorage, where early voting continued on Monday, mostly did not consider the situation decisive for their choice. Republican Ray Hart said that the presence of two candidates named Dan Sullivan on the ballot could potentially confuse people, but in her view, most voters understand the difference between them.

Independent voter Dale Brown called the alleged scheme immoral, although he noted that it is technically not illegal. He voted for Democrats, explaining his choice with dissatisfaction over inflation under Trump's presidency. Other voters spoke about the cost of living, declining salmon populations, overfishing, climate change, and oil extraction in the state.

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