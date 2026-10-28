Jury selection begins in Los Angeles, United States, on October 28 in a case against Meta Platforms and Snap. Two plaintiffs claim that using social media caused them serious mental health problems. As Channel NewsAsia reports, this is the second trial in the United States involving individual lawsuits accusing the companies of deliberately designing platforms to be addictive.

Lawsuits by two users

The plaintiffs, identified in court documents as 16-year-old S.J. from Illinois and 18-year-old K.D.B. from Mississippi, said they began using YouTube at the age of three or four and other platforms at around the age of nine. They claim that autoplay, endless scrolling and other features encouraged compulsive use of the services.

The plaintiffs link this to depression, anxiety and eating disorders. They also described staying awake for hours scrolling through social media, losing concentration in class and harming themselves using methods shown in videos. They are seeking compensatory and punitive damages, the amounts of which have not been disclosed.

Which defendants remain

The lawsuits were initially also filed against TikTok and YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet. Before the hearings began, both plaintiffs settled their claims with TikTok and YouTube, while the plaintiff from Illinois also settled with Meta. The current trial concerns both plaintiffs' claims against Snap and the Mississippi resident's claims against Meta.

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The trial is expected to last several weeks. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel may testify. Meta and Snap asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carolyn Kuhl to split the cases into two separate trials, arguing that a joint hearing could confuse jurors. A decision on this motion has not yet been made.

The companies' positions and the significance of the case

Meta said it disagrees with the allegations and has been introducing protective mechanisms on its platforms for a decade. A company representative noted that many factors affect a young person's mental health. Snap insists that Snapchat differs from traditional social media because it does not open with a feed of posts, and says it has safeguards for users.

The cases of S.J. and K.D.B. are test cases among more than 3,000 lawsuits consolidated in Los Angeles Superior Court. In March, a Los Angeles jury in another case found Meta and YouTube negligent and awarded the plaintiff $6 million. Meta is appealing that decision, citing, among other things, Section 230 of the US Communications Decency Act, which generally protects online platforms from liability for user content.

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