U.S. Officials Explain the Cause of a Major Air Traffic Control Outage – BBC

The malfunction occurred during the modernization of the communications network, when copper cable was being replaced with fiber-optic cable. Due to a router failure, part of the data exchange system between air traffic controllers and aircraft became overloaded, leading to disruptions in air traffic.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that the nationwide air traffic shutdown in the U.S., which resulted in the cancellation of thousands of flights, was caused by a problem that arose following the copper wire upgrade.

Duffy said at a press conference that the U.S. government is trying to determine whether the problem was caused by “incompetence” on the part of the company carrying out the upgrade or by faulty equipment.

The U.S. government does not believe this was the result of a cyberattack, although the investigation is still ongoing, Duffy said.

According to him, the maintenance work for the transition from copper wire to fiber optics was carried out by a contractor named L3Harris, a technology provider.

He added that the U.S. currently has an “incredibly old telecommunications system.”

“The wire was so old that it was no longer being manufactured,” he said.

The transportation secretary explained that the router on which the work was being performed began to overload other air traffic control systems and caused communication problems with aircraft, forcing the U.S. government to close the airspace for safety reasons.

Brian Bedford, who heads the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), stated at the same press conference: “We see no evidence of anything sinister and no evidence of anything related to artificial intelligence.”

Yesterday’s air traffic shutdown was the longest such incident since the September 11, 2001, attacks on the U.S., and disruptions to air traffic are expected to last for several days.

This was reported by the BBC.

Disruptions in air travel to and from the U.S. have affected operations at airports in Europe and Asia.

Canada has offered assistance to the U.S. due to the flight suspensions.

In total, the U.S. canceled more than 3,700 flights following the aviation system failure.

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