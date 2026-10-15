In the United States, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the Epstein Wall Street Records Act, which provides for scrutiny of financial companies and executives linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The initiative was led by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and House member Robert Garcia; it was also backed by Republican Thomas Massie, The Guardian reports.

Regulators’ powers

If passed, the law would require regulators, including the Federal Reserve System and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, to investigate possible violations of banking, investment laws or rules on illicit financing by companies and officials linked to Epstein.

Regulators would also have to disclose documents concerning Epstein and his associates, provide the US Department of Justice with information about possible criminal violations, and impose fines or bar violators from working in the country’s financial sector.

Warren said Congress must ensure transparency and accountability among major banks and their executives who, she said, facilitated Epstein’s crimes. Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of child sex trafficking.

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Criticism of Barclays

The announcement of the bill came amid Warren’s criticism of British bank Barclays over its response to her inquiry concerning former CEO Jes Staley and his ties to Epstein.

Staley left his position at Barclays in November 2021 after UK regulators launched an investigation into the nature of his relationship with Epstein. The UK Financial Conduct Authority concluded that their relationship went beyond professional boundaries. In 2023, Staley was barred from working in the UK financial sector for downplaying these ties; he was unable to challenge the decision in court.

In July, Warren and a group of House Democrats asked Barclays chairman Nigel Higgins questions about the vetting of Staley before his appointment in 2015. In its response, the bank said Staley had concealed information about his actions and the nature of his relationship with Epstein, while new information became public only after his resignation. Barclays declined to comment on the senator’s new criticism.

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