Igor Dyu, a Russian citizen, was arrested in the U.S. on suspicion of attempting to spy on the Silicon Valley technology company Palantir. The man followed company employees, photographed their laptops, and gathered information about where they lived.

Dew previously attended a special school for adolescents with behavioral issues, changed his last name several years ago, and was declared bankrupt in Russia in 2024. As recently as last year, he was looking for work as a laborer in Kamchatka and as a driver in Moscow.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the Russian national’s arrest. He faces charges of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government, interstate stalking, and document fraud.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Dew’s actions involved surveillance and the collection of information about employees of a technology and defense company. An FBI affidavit states that his handlers explained to the Russian national that the company supplies weapons to Ukraine.

Key facts of the case:

Illegal entry into the U.S. According to the FBI, Dew arrived in Mexico on June 7 and from there illegally crossed the U.S. border. Prior to that, he had been recruited via Telegram to “work in the U.S.” When asked who he would be working for, he said he was told, “For the Motherland.”

Gathering information about employees. At the instruction of his handlers, Dew photographed the laptops of company employees at a café near the company’s office in Palo Alto. He also left his own laptop turned on nearby so that his handlers could use it to collect data from the employees’ devices.

Surveillance of employees’ addresses. Later, Dew received photos of four employees along with their addresses via Telegram. He was instructed to disguise himself as a delivery courier and determine whether they lived at the specified addresses.

Dossiers and addresses. During a search on October 8, the FBI discovered a notebook containing ten addresses. At least five of them belonged to company employees. Law enforcement also found dossiers on three employees.

Stalking of a Female Employee. The affidavit describes an incident on September 3, when Dew followed a female company employee in his car for approximately 50 kilometers. The woman noticed she was being followed and called the police. After speaking with law enforcement, the Russian man changed his car and phone.

During a search of Dew’s residence, authorities seized $18,000, two laptops, two iPhones, two Russian passports, and forged documents in the name of Hugo Landry Johns.

According to Bloomberg and NBC, citing sources, the purpose of the operation was to surveil Palantir, whose office is located in Palo Alto.

This is likely indicated by the photographs attached to the criminal complaint. According to an analysis by “The Agency,” the photos were taken at Verve Café on University Avenue, approximately 150 meters from Palantir’s office.

The company develops technologies used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2023, Palantir CEO Alex Karp stated that its software provides a significant portion of the Ukrainian army’s targeting capabilities.

At the same time, documents from the U.S. Department of Justice indicate that Dew’s supervisors explained to him the company’s connection to arms supplies to Ukraine.

According to leaked data, 25-year-old Igor Dew was born in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. As a child, his last name was Golodnyuk. He changed his last name to his current one no later than November 2011, as evidenced by records of his driver’s license renewal following the name change.

Golodnyuk attended a special school for adolescents with behavioral issues. In July 2014, the publication reported on his involvement in a mass escape from the “Sokil” children’s camp.

Dew’s mother told the BBC that her son was studying to become a lawyer.

According to leaked information, in 2021–2022 he worked at “Avtobaza” in the village of Milkovo, and in 2022—at the company “KamchatskStroyEnergoservice.” Dew was also registered as a sole proprietor in the field of online and mail-order sales. According to “SPARK-Interfax,” his business operations were terminated in February 2024.

In 2024, Dew was declared bankrupt.

No later than early 2025, he posted a resume on the “Work in Russia” website. He listed his work experience at Ust-Kamchatriba LLC and was seeking a position as a laborer. In his resume, he also stated that he was “ready for business trips and retraining.”

In July 2025, Dew posted his resume on HeadHunter, where he was looking for a job as an assistant or a personal family driver in Moscow. Among his skills, he listed business correspondence, organizational skills, and knowledge of English.

This was reported by Bloomberg and NBC.

As a reminder, in the United Kingdom, a 41-year-old U.S. Army officer suspected of spying for Russia was handed over to U.S. military custody.

In Brussels, Belgium, employees of the European Commission and the European Parliament are undergoing counterintelligence training, during which they simulate methods of obtaining confidential data.

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