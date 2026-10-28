Federal Judge David Carter in Los Angeles, United States, considered a lawsuit by the US Department of Justice, which is asking to prohibit California from counting mail-in ballots from more than 20,000 registered voters. The administration of President Donald Trump claims that these people may not be US citizens. After a three-hour hearing, the judge did not make a decision and said he would announce it on Wednesday, Korea Herald reports.

Department of Justice demand

The lawsuit was filed on October 15, several weeks before the November 3 midterm elections. The Department of Justice is asking for a temporary court order that would prevent California officials from counting the ballots of voters whom the department flagged on its list.

At the same time, the department did not specify how many of the more than 20,000 people it flagged had already submitted mail-in ballots. An appeals court previously rejected the department's emergency motion seeking to temporarily bar California from counting the ballots before Judge Carter's decision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The US Constitution entrusts the conduct of elections to individual states, although federal authorities have certain oversight powers. California is the country's most populous state and has 52 seats in the House of Representatives, more than any other state.

California's position

California representative Anne Bellows told the court that the state has reliable mechanisms to protect against voting by noncitizens. According to her, the Department of Justice's claims are based on unclear methods of working with databases, and complying with the demand could disenfranchise voters who are legally entitled to vote.

Department of Justice lawyer Bilal Essayli responded that the federal government had made a narrow request to ensure election integrity. The Trump administration has also sought to intervene in election processes in Alaska and Washington state. In Washington state, the Department of Justice asked not to count the ballots of 400 voters who, according to its data, may not be US citizens.

Read us on