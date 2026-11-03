Midterm Election Day has begun in the United States, and control of Congress could change as a result. A record number of lawmakers are leaving office, creating an opportunity for Democrats to regain control of the legislative body.

As NPR reports, this election campaign has become the most expensive in US history. The outlet also notes that President Donald Trump's popularity is at its lowest level.

The battle for the House of Representatives and the Senate

Both parties are actively spending money on a large number of House of Representatives races. In their final appeals, Republicans asked voters to give them another two years to solve problems, while Democrats said that their opponents had already had enough time.

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Among the issues troubling voters, NPR names the war in Iran, rising gasoline prices, and corruption. States that were not traditionally considered key, including Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, and Iowa, may also be important in determining control of Congress.

The count may be prolonged

Donald Trump said the day before that with the participation of his supporters, they could win by a large margin. His team will monitor Republican turnout in key Senate races, including in Ohio, Kansas, and South Carolina.

The final announcement of results in individual races may take several days. According to NPR, close results in South Carolina or Florida could signal a difficult election night for the Republican Party.

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