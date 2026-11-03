US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington, US, with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco to discuss the country’s political future, national reconciliation and the path to democratic elections. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the US Department of State.

Political transition plan

During the talks, Rubio reaffirmed US President Donald Trump’s three-phase plan for Venezuela. It provides for stabilization, economic recovery and political reconciliation, to be followed by a democratic transition.

The sides also discussed the progress of reconciliation talks led by Venezuelans themselves. According to the State Department, the discussion included institutional reforms intended to lay the groundwork for free, fair and credible elections.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call to release political prisoners

Rubio called for the continued release of political prisoners who remain in custody in Venezuela. The meeting took place amid contacts between representatives of Washington and Venezuela regarding political reconciliation, institutional changes and the country’s future system of governance.

According to Anadolu Agency, on January 3, the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after several months of heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas. After that, Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as acting president, amendments were made to a key oil law, and some political prisoners were released.

Read us on