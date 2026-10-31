The US Department of Justice announced charges against five more Canadian citizens in cases related to violations of voting rules. The cases involve Canadians living in the United States, mostly with lawful permanent resident status.

As CBC reports, the new cases were announced by US federal prosecutors’ offices in Missouri, Tennessee, North Carolina and Wisconsin on Thursday and Friday. According to the US Department of Justice, the defendants are between 58 and 68 years old.

What the charges involve

US authorities allege that the individuals either falsely claimed to have US citizenship in order to vote or unlawfully voted in past elections. These are charges, not facts established by a court.

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Dan Bishop, the US Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, said that the right to vote is a fundamental right of American citizens. He added that people who violate election laws, including non-citizens who register and vote, will be investigated and held accountable.

At least 20 cases since the start of the year

According to CBC’s count, at least 20 Canadians have already been charged or convicted this year as part of federal election-integrity investigations in the United States. Most charges have been brought since last month, although the alleged violations, authorities say, generally date back several previous years.

US officials have also reported similar charges against citizens of Australia, Colombia, Cuba, Jamaica and the United Kingdom. David Becker, executive director of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research, said that cases of non-citizen voting in the United States are isolated and have not affected election results.

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