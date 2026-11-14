More than 15,000 flights were canceled or delayed in the United States on Friday. Another approximately 3,000 flights could have faced disruptions on Saturday, despite the lifting of a nationwide ban on takeoffs. Disruptions to US air traffic also partially affected European airports.

As Polsat News reports, three PLL LOT flights from the United States to Warsaw departed late. According to the carrier's spokesperson, Krzysztof Moczulski, the delays ranged from several minutes to more than four hours. He also warned that this could affect flights from Warsaw to Los Angeles and Bangkok.

Flight cancellations in Europe

Eurocontrol reported that air traffic to and from the United States in Europe is gradually returning to normal. At the same time, some flights to the United States were canceled or delayed at Heathrow Airport. The restrictions affected, in particular, flights operated by British Airways, American Airlines, and United Airlines.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Four flights to the United States scheduled for Saturday were canceled in Frankfurt am Main because the aircraft for these routes were unable to depart from the United States the day before. Three aircraft were turned back to Germany after departing from Frankfurt. In Munich, four of the 20 scheduled flights to the United States were canceled.

Cause of disruptions in the US

The US Federal Aviation Administration introduced a ground stop on Friday — a complete ban on takeoffs for all aircraft in the country. The restrictions were lifted four and a half hours later, at 2:16 a.m. on Saturday Polish time.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the cause was a malfunction of an outdated analog communications system, including communications equipment, switches, and routers overloaded with data. United Airlines, Delta, and American Airlines warned that restoring the regular schedule would take the entire weekend.

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