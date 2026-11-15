In the United States, more than 25,000 flights were canceled or delayed on Friday and Saturday due to a serious air traffic control system outage. On Friday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suspended all departures in the country, disrupting airport operations and leaving thousands of passengers waiting, RMF24 reports.

Thousands of flights canceled or delayed

According to the outlet, airlines canceled or delayed more than 15,000 flights on Friday, while another approximately 10,000 flights were canceled or delayed on Saturday. The cause was a malfunction in the air traffic control system, which effectively paralyzed air travel.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told ABC that the outage occurred because the system was overloaded during its upgrade. The work was carried out by the American company L3Harris, which specializes in aviation and defense technologies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Officials dismissed cyberattack theory

Duffy linked the problem to outdated infrastructure and said that previous administrations had failed to carry out the necessary modernization of air traffic control systems. US President Donald Trump also dismissed suggestions of a possible cyberattack, citing aging infrastructure as the cause.

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the outage was not related to the recent global disruption of Microsoft services. Duffy separately noted that the new artificial intelligence system that assists with air traffic control was also not the cause of the problems. The secretary expected the situation to normalize during the day, while the full restoration of the system was to be completed on Monday.

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