The administration of US President Donald Trump has published a rule that shortens the deadline for appealing a decision to terminate refugee status from 30 to 10 days. The document is set to take effect on Wednesday and was published without the formal advance notice-and-comment procedure, The Hill reports.

Review of refugee status

The change was introduced after the Trump administration ordered a review in November of the cases of all refugees admitted to the United States during Joe Biden’s presidency. The US Department of Homeland Security stated in the rule that the previous screening policy allegedly prioritized speed over the quality of interviews.

The department claims that some questions used to determine whether applicants met the criteria for refugee status were not asked. According to the department’s assessment, this may have increased the risk of admitting people who did not meet the program’s requirements.

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Refugee status may be revoked only if it is established that a person did not meet the program’s criteria before entering the United States. Refugees undergo several stages of screening and interviews and often wait for years in camps before being admitted to the country.

Organizations’ reaction

Global Refuge President and CEO Krish O’Mara Vignarajah said that 10 days is not enough time to find a lawyer, translate documents, or obtain records from a country that a person fled because of conflict or persecution. According to her, some refugees may not receive the notice before the allotted time expires.

Naomi Steinberg of HIAS said that the new policy undermines the principle of permanent protection provided by refugee resettlement. AfghanEvac President Shawn VanDiver called the shortened deadline particularly dangerous for Afghans who arrived in the United States during and after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. According to his data, about 30,000 Afghan refugees arrived in the United States between 2022 and 2025.

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