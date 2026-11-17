In the U.S., there was a malfunction in the NSA Net—a closed network used by the National Security Agency to exchange classified information among employees. CNN reported the issue on November 17, citing sources in the U.S. government. According to preliminary information from the journalists’ sources, there are no signs of a cyberattack, but the cause of the malfunction has not yet been determined.

News of the problems with the top-secret NSA Net network broke on the afternoon of November 17. According to CNN, journalists spoke with six sources within the U.S. government who confirmed the outage. NSA Net is a closed internal network of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA). It is used for communication between agency employees and for exchanging information classified at the highest level. Through this system, U.S. intelligence agency employees can transmit data with restricted access.

According to CNN’s sources, the malfunction occurred suddenly. However, the sources did not specify which network functions had stopped working or how serious the issues were. It is also unclear when exactly the outage occurred and whether the system has been fully restored. Separately, sources emphasized that there are currently no signs of a cyberattack. In other words, based on preliminary information, the problems are not linked to external interference with the network’s operations. However, the exact cause of the malfunction has not yet been identified.

Due to the closed nature of the NSA Net, it is impossible to verify its operation using standard monitoring services. In particular, the Down Detector platform does not display the status of this network and cannot confirm the extent of the outage. At the same time, on November 17, the service recorded complaints about the performance of other large companies. Among them were the financial firm Charles Schwab and the international hotel chain Marriott. Users also reported more frequent issues with Google. However, no noticeable increase in complaints about Microsoft’s services was recorded.

However, these reports are not related to the confirmed outage on the NSA Net. At this time, there is no information indicating a common cause for the malfunctions in the U.S. classified network and commercial services. Thus, the only known fact is that there was a problem with the U.S. National Security Agency’s internal communications system. Its causes, duration, and impact on the agency’s operations remain unknown for now. CNN continues to investigate the details.

On November 16, 2026, United Airlines reported a major system failure that affected flights scheduled for departure. CNBC reported this, citing a statement from the airline.

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