In the United States, in San Antonio, after an NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers, a fan pushed Lakers player Luka Dončić. The incident occurred after the final buzzer as the basketball player was leaving the court at Frost Bank Center. Security intervened immediately, Interia Sport reports.

Incident after the final buzzer

According to the outlet, one of the female spectators shouted something at Dončić, after which he threw a white headband in her direction. The basketball player later returned to retrieve it because he heard that the woman did not want to keep the headband. At that moment, a man standing near her pushed the player.

Dončić explained that he gives away his headband after almost every game. After the incident, he handed it to another person.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Game result

San Antonio defeated Los Angeles 99-96. The Lakers won the first two quarters, but the Spurs turned the game around in the third, which they finished with a 30-14 advantage.

Stephon Castle was the Spurs' top scorer with 26 points. Victor Wembanyama scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Dončić finished the game with 31 points, six rebounds and eight assists. The loss eliminated the Lakers from the NBA Cup, while the Spurs advanced to the playoff stage, where they will play the Dallas Mavericks.

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