Since the start of 2026, 10 people have died of measles in the United States. In 45 states, 5,412 cases of infection have been confirmed — 230 more than in the previous weekly report. Polsat News reports, citing data from US health authorities and ABC News.

Where the deaths were recorded

Seven people died in Pennsylvania, two in Wisconsin, and one more death was recorded in New York State. Wisconsin health services reported the second fatality in the state on Friday, while Pennsylvania health authorities reported another death.

For comparison, from 2000 to 2024, the average annual number of measles cases in the United States was 180. In 2026, about 2,200 cases of the disease were also registered among adults, compared with 674 last year. According to the CDC, the disease is more severe among adults, and the hospitalization rate in this group is about 15%.

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Decline in vaccination rates

The share of preschool-aged children in the United States vaccinated against measles fell from 95% in 2019 to 92% in 2026. Vaccination coverage of 95% is usually needed to establish herd immunity. About 300,000 children who started preschool education this year did not receive the vaccine.

The MMR vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella is administered in two doses: the first at 12–15 months of age and the second at 4–6 years. The full course, the outlet notes, is 97% effective in preventing infection and significantly reduces the risk of severe illness.

Risks of complications

According to data cited by ABC News, one sick person can infect up to 90% of unvaccinated people in their surroundings. The virus can remain in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left a room. Among the unvaccinated, one in five patients requires hospitalization, and one in every 20 children develops pneumonia.

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