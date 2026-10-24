The administration of US President Donald Trump has restored permission to lure bears with food while hunting on federal land in Alaska. The rule, which the US Department of the Interior published in the Federal Register, is set to take effect in mid-November, The Guardian reports.

The document reverses a ban introduced by Joe Biden's administration in 2024. The federal rule itself does not contain a list of permitted foods, but refers to Alaska state regulations that allow the use of bait. The report mentions bacon, doughnuts, meat waste and other human food.

How bait is used

According to Animal Protection Law managing attorney Nicholas Arrivo, hunters usually choose cheap food high in fat and sugar. The food is placed in a steel barrel or garbage container, the bait is monitored, and then a nearby shelter is set up from which they can shoot a bear at close range.

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Drew Robertson, a representative of Humane World for Animals, called the return of this practice cruel and dangerous for wildlife and people. Critics believe that feeding bears may make them more aggressive near people. Robertson also noted that many hunters would not consider this method fair hunting.

The authorities' position and the history of the ban

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the rule was prepared in response to demands from Alaska residents. According to him, it is intended to strengthen their voice in decisions concerning land, wildlife and local traditions.

The ban on baiting bears was first introduced by Barack Obama's administration. The first Trump administration repealed it, but court proceedings upheld the Obama-era rule and overturned the Trump administration's decision. The Biden administration reinstated the ban in 2024, citing, among other things, scientific evidence of the risk of more aggressive bear behavior and danger to park visitors.

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