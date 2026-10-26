In the United States, ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, the number of political advertisements created at least in part using artificial intelligence is growing. As NDTV World reports, the Wesleyan Media Project identified 220 such ads across the country, most of which were funded by Republican candidates or groups affiliated with them.

According to the project’s estimate, spending on this advertising exceeded $137 million. By comparison, during the 2024 election cycle, researchers recorded less than $50,000 in spending on political advertising created with the help of AI.

27% of ads carry an AI label

According to the Wesleyan Media Project, 81% of the identified ads using AI were funded by Republican candidates or organizations, 12% by Democrats, and the rest by independent candidates or groups. Project co-director Erika Franklin Fowler said that AI is being actively used this year in campaigns for the 2026 midterm elections.

Only 27% of such ads included a label indicating the use of artificial intelligence. The researchers noted that their count is likely incomplete, as it is not always possible to conclusively establish whether AI was used in creating an advertisement. At the federal level, the United States has no requirement to label political ads created using AI, although individual states have introduced restrictions or disclosure requirements for such information.

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Examples of synthetic videos

One example was an ad against Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. The video depicted the candidate playing a board game with people wearing keffiyehs and also used a fabricated family photo. The ad was backed by the Front Line Action political committee, linked to Republican Senator Ted Cruz. According to the Federal Election Commission, the committee spent more than $92,000 on advertising against El-Sayed. The video included a label stating that it had been fully or partially created using AI.

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff last month demanded the removal of another ad without such labeling, which depicted him in a beauty salon. He said that using deepfakes to produce political advertising is deeply troubling and can undermine truth in political debate.

At the same time, the New York University Center for Technology Policy suggested in its study that such advertising is likely more effective for mobilizing voters or raising funds than for influencing the choice of a candidate. According to a survey by the nonprofit AAPC Foundation, 73% of respondents consider the use of AI to create images or videos in political advertising unacceptable, while 95% consider unacceptable the creation of a video in which an opponent says something they did not actually say.

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