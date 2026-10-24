In the United States, some Salvadoran citizens with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) reported the suspension of Social Security pension payments. They received letters from the US Social Security Administration (SSA) stating that the reason was the lack of lawful presence in the country, The Rio Times reports.

Telemundo and Univision reported such cases in September and October. Attorney Cristina Paoli told Telemundo 44 that some of her clients received notices saying that benefits could not be paid starting in September 2026. According to her, the letters asked recipients to contact the SSA within 10 days and gave them 60 days to appeal the decision.

The payment they were asked to return

Juan Seren, a 69-year-old Salvadoran with TPS, told Univision in Los Angeles that he had worked and paid taxes in the United States since 1990. According to him, the SSA informed him that his pension payments were being stopped. Seren's family said the letter also requested the return of the October payment.

Seren also told the television channel that he had been informed about the possible cancellation of his medical coverage. At the same time, the reports did not specify which program was involved or whether the coverage had actually been terminated.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attorney Alex Galvez told Univision that denying payments because TPS had not been formally extended contradicts information published on the USCIS website. He advised people affected by such letters to seek legal assistance, contact members of Congress, and consider filing lawsuits in federal court.

TPS status after September

The latest official extension of TPS for Salvadoran citizens, published in the Federal Register on January 17, 2025, was in effect from March 10, 2025, to September 9, 2026. However, on September 9, a representative of the US Department of Homeland Security said that Salvadorans covered by TPS retain protection until a new announcement from the agency.

US law prohibits monthly payments to noncitizens in months when they do not have lawful presence in the country. The SSA did not provide an explanation regarding the letters, and the number of people who received them is unknown. Los Angeles Times en Español estimates that about 170,000 Salvadoran citizens have TPS status.

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