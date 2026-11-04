The first polling stations in parts of Indiana and Kentucky closed in the US midterm elections. Voting ended at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time in areas of these states operating in that time zone. Evening vote counting and the release of results began afterward.

Vote counting begins

As Anadolu Agency reports, voting continued in parts of Indiana and Kentucky that belong to the Central Time Zone. Polling stations also remained open in most other states across the country.

Some early ballots and mail-in ballots began to be counted before polling stations closed. At the same time, election officials were expected to begin publishing the first results after voting ended in the relevant districts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Which offices Americans are voting for

Americans elected all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 senators, governors in 36 states, as well as state and local officials.

Before election day, the Republican Party controlled both chambers of Congress. Democrats sought to gain control of at least one chamber and limit President Donald Trump's ability to advance his legislative agenda.

The next polling stations were due to close at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time in Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina and several other states. Voting in western states continued into the night.

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