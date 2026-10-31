In the US states of Montana and North Dakota, paleontologists have found the remains of the dinosaur Infernogallus jamesi, which researchers conclude is the first known dinosaur specialized in eating fruit. The animal lived about 66 million years ago at the end of the Cretaceous period. The Express Tribune reports on the study published in the journal Nature Communications.

A beak for soft food

Infernogallus jamesi was a toothless theropod about 1.5 meters long and weighing around 11.3 kg. Scientists described it as an animal with a parrot-like head and a beak adapted for mashing and grinding soft plant food, including fruit.

According to the study’s lead author, Stony Brook University paleontologist Greg Funston, three features point to a fruit-based diet: jaw muscles structured for back-and-forth movements, a movable joint that allowed the jaw to shift forward, and grooves and ridges on the beak. Similar features occur separately in modern birds and turtles that eat soft food, but not all together in any one living animal.

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Resident of the Hell Creek Formation

The genus name Infernogallus means “hell chicken.” It refers to the dinosaur’s bird-like appearance and the Hell Creek Formation, where its fossils were found. This geological formation extends across Montana, North and South Dakota, and Wyoming.

The dinosaur lived in a subtropical coastal floodplain alongside tyrannosaurs, triceratops, and ankylosaurs. The fossil remains include an almost complete skeleton, as well as separate jaw and palate bones. No feathers were preserved on them, but researchers believe the animal was covered in feathers, based on fossils of its close relatives.

Scientists noted that the emergence of flowering plants during the Cretaceous period created a new food source for animals. Fruit-eating animals can also disperse seeds, but the study’s authors stressed that additional evidence is needed to draw a confident conclusion about the role of caenagnathids in dispersing large seeds.

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