In the midst of Kazakhstan’s endless steppes, archaeologists have discovered traces of a large-scale ancient settlement, the existence of which in this region came as a surprise to researchers. They named their discovery “The City of Seven Gorges.”

The settlement covered an area of 140 hectares, featured a well-organized layout, and had its own metallurgical facilities.

Most likely, its inhabitants formed a much more complex community than previously thought.

"The earliest large urban-type settlements are usually associated with the Middle East, primarily Mesopotamia. It was there, it was believed, that the urban character of settlements—with distinct ‘districts’—first developed. However, it turns out that archaeologists still have many surprises in store,” the publication notes.

In particular, researchers from University College London (UCL), Durham University, and Toraygirov University published the results of analyses conducted in Kazakhstan in the journal *Antiquity*. They were able to identify a previously unknown “super-settlement” dating back to the 2nd millennium B.C.

"The City of Seven Gorges"—its scale is impressive

The researchers named their discovery the “City of Seven Gorges” (Semiyarka). This name was chosen for the archaeological site because of its prominent location near seven valleys in the heart of the Kazakh steppes. This site is located on the banks of the Irtysh River in the northeastern part of the country.

It is noted that the settlement covers an area of 140 hectares—an area equivalent to nearly 200 soccer fields. Scientists have recognized their discovery as one of the most extraordinary in steppe archaeology in recent decades.

“Semiyarka is changing our understanding of steppe societies,” emphasized Dr. Miljana Radivojević of the Institute of Archaeology at University College London (UCL), a co-author of the study.

What did the steppe city look like?

Semiyarka was an early form of a city. In particular, researchers identified the outlines of earthen fortifications, individual residential plots, and even a monumental building located in the central part.

“It was likely used for rituals or served as the seat of the settlement’s leaders. The settlement was located in a strategic spot—on a promontory—which allowed for control over traffic along the Irtysh Valley. Thus, according to archaeologists, the ‘City of Seven Gorges’ was a site of early trade and a center of decision-making,” adds National Geographic.

At the same time, one part of the proto-city served a manufacturing function, where copper and tin bronze were smelted on a scale previously unseen in this region. Excavations and geophysical surveys have uncovered crucibles, slag, and tin-bronze artifacts.

"This is the first indisputable evidence that steppe metallurgists managed complex production systems, not just small workshops. Its location near major copper and tin deposits in the Altai Mountains in present-day Kazakhstan may have made it a key hub in the extensive Bronze Age metallurgical networks thatconnected Central Asia with the rest of the continent," the article emphasized.

In turn, Professor Dan Lawrence of Durham University, one of the study’s authors, noted:

“The scale and structure of Semiyarka are unlike anything we’ve seen in the steppe zone. The straight-line structures and, likely, a monumental building indicate that Bronze Age communities developed sophisticated, planned settlements here, similar to those people were building at the same time in the more traditionally ‘urban’ parts of the ancient world.”

This is reported by National Geographic Polska.



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