A road collision involving a truck carrying chemicals occurred in the morning in the Polish town of Strzelno, in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship. As a result, classes were suspended at the Michelson and Dalkowski schools, as well as in kindergartens. This was reported by RMF24.

Detours in the city center

Strzelno city authorities reported traffic difficulties in the central part of the city. Detour routes were designated for drivers.

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The municipality urged residents not to gather in the city center, including near roundabouts, and not to block roads. People were also asked not to create additional obstacles to traffic.

Access for emergency services

The city administration asked residents to ensure free passage for emergency services working in the area of the collision. Residents were urged to remain calm.

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