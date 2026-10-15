In El Geneina, West Darfur, more than 6,500 military personnel and civilians are being held in detention sites controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Sudan Doctors Network said. According to the network, there is a shortage of food, detainees’ health is deteriorating, and the number of daily deaths is rising, Anadolu Agency reports.

Women and children among detainees

The independent medical group said it had received reliable information about the detention of more than 6,500 people in El Geneina, including 709 women and about 500 children under the age of 18. The sites include the former headquarters of the UN-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), the headquarters of the 15th Infantry Division, and Ardamata prison.

The doctors’ network called for all detainees to be provided with safe drinking water, food, and medical care. It also demanded that independent medical and humanitarian organizations be granted access to these sites so they could assess detention conditions.

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Call to disclose detainees’ fate

The organization called for information about the whereabouts and fate of prisoners to be disclosed, and for their safety and protection from torture and ill-treatment to be guaranteed. It separately stressed the need for special protection for women and children. The RSF did not comment on these claims.

According to estimates by Sudanese authorities and human rights groups, 19,800 people, including military personnel, civilians, women, and children, are being held in detention sites controlled by the RSF. In June, Sudan submitted a memorandum to the UN Security Council calling for urgent intervention over alleged serious and systematic violations of international humanitarian law concerning civilians and prisoners of war in Darfur.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF has continued since April 2023. It was caused by disagreements over the integration of the paramilitary formation into the armed forces.

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