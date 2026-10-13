Eight people stabbed at Incheon supermarket — NDTV

Eight people were injured in a knife attack at a supermarket in South Korea’s Incheon. Police detained a man suspected of carrying out the attack and are establishing the motive and circumstances of the incident, NDTV World reports.

Condition of the victims

According to police, the victims include six women and two men. South Korean media reported that one woman in her 20s was in cardiac arrest.

A witness cited by Yonhap said the attacker had knives strapped to both hands. According to the witness, the man moved across several floors of the shopping complex and attacked people until bystanders subdued him and handed him over to law enforcement officers.

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Investigation into the attack

South Korean media described the suspect as a man in his 60s who wore an electronic monitoring bracelet. Police are investigating the motive and circumstances of the attack.

Incheon is located west of Seoul and is part of the wider metropolitan area. The city is home to South Korea’s main airport.

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