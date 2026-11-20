In the United States, British actor Patrick Stewart’s death certificate listed circulatory and respiratory arrest, as well as a neurocognitive disorder associated with Lewy bodies. The actor, known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the “Star Trek” franchise and Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” film series, died on October 28 at the age of 86.

Information from the death certificate

As RMF24 reports, the American portal TMZ obtained official documents stating the causes of Stewart’s death. His family had previously said that the actor had Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies.

On November 3, the actor’s remains underwent alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water cremation. This method uses water, high temperatures and chemicals to decompose the body instead of traditional burning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Family statement

Stewart’s relatives announced his death on October 29 on the actor’s official social media page. According to them, he died surrounded by family and friends; there was live music, prayers, tears and laughter nearby.

According to E! News, the actor died at his home in Los Angeles under the care of his wife, Sunny Ozell. His representative, Kelly Bush Novak, said that the course of the illness was short but painful. Following news of the actor’s death, tributes were paid to him by, among others, Ian McKellen, Seth MacFarlane, Gates McFadden and Hugh Jackman.

Dementia with Lewy bodies

Dementia with Lewy bodies is a progressive neurodegenerative disease associated with the accumulation of abnormal protein deposits in nerve cells. It can cause impairments in memory, thinking and concentration, movement problems, sleep disturbances and visual hallucinations. The symptoms of the disease may resemble those of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

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