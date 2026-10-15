In Taiwan, four state-owned asset management companies have agreed to merge into a single entity to strengthen their market positions. First Securities Investment Trust will become the successor in the deal, while Mega International Investment Trust, Taiwan Cooperative Securities Investment Trust and Hua Nan Investment Trust will join it through a share swap, Taipei Times reports.

Taiwan’s Minister of Finance Chuang Tsui-yun told a parliamentary finance committee that all four companies had already agreed to the merger and reached an agreement with employees. However, the deal still requires approval from each company’s board of directors. Local media reported that board meetings could take place on October 22.

Distribution of management seats

Under the proposed management structure, First Securities will receive four seats on the board of directors and two seats on the supervisory body. Mega International will have one representative in each of these bodies, while Taiwan Cooperative and Hua Nan will receive one seat each on the board of directors.

Chuang noted that the process is taking place in accordance with current laws and regulations. The Ministry of Finance does not have to approve the date of the board meetings.

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Competition in the ETF market

Following the merger, the new company will manage 377 funds with total assets of NT$385 billion, or about US$12 billion. According to the minister, this will make it the 12th-largest asset management company in Taiwan.

The merger is taking place amid the rapid development of Taiwan’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) market and intensifying competition among asset management companies. However, the new entity will still lag significantly behind market leaders: assets in the Yuanta/P-shares Taiwan Top 50 ETF, managed by Yuanta Securities Investment Trust, amount to about NT$2.5 trillion.

Lawmakers cautioned that consolidation alone does not guarantee improved investment performance or profitability. Chuang called the consolidation a first step and stressed the need to strengthen business strategy, the resource base and distribution networks. Hua Nan’s labor union approved the staff employment plan on October 5 after several rounds of negotiations.

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