In Taiwan, more than 150 requests to unfreeze Ministry of National Defense funds remain unreviewed by the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. Since the start of the new parliamentary session on September 29, the committee has not scheduled a meeting to review them, and none of the requests has been approved, Taipei Times reported.

The Executive Yuan submitted the draft central budget for fiscal year 2026 in August last year. The opposition-dominated Legislative Yuan passed it in its third reading on August 14 after a record 351 days of deliberation. The Executive Yuan received the approved budget on September 17, and the president promulgated it by decree the following day.

Spare parts for Abrams tanks

In a written report to parliament, the army command said it had proposed more than NT$1.35 billion, or US$41.75 million, to purchase spare parts in the United States for 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks. The first 38 tanks, received in 2024, have already completed their two-year warranty period.

The army planned to purchase 17 types of spare parts for second-level maintenance — 916 units, 144 types of critical components, including recoil mechanisms, and 86 types of war reserves, including AGT-1500 gas turbine engines. In total, this involves 247 types and 1,513 units. The command said that a delay in procurement would negatively affect the maintenance of the equipment in operational condition.

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Risk of procurement delays

Opposition lawmakers also froze 10% of budget appropriations for the military’s use of the Taiwan Tactical Mission Network and Team Awareness Kit systems. They cited concerns about restrictive procurement conditions and the possible duplication of existing systems. These systems are intended to provide a common operational picture for ground forces and decentralized command-and-control capabilities.

The army command noted that just over two months remain until the end of the fiscal year and that the parliamentary schedule is tight. Even if the funds are unfrozen, there may not be enough time to complete procurement procedures.

Committee co-chair Wang Yi-chuan of the Democratic Progressive Party said that the schedule for operational reports and budget-unfreezing proposals was discussed and coordinated with ministries and agencies last week. According to him, meetings will be added to the agenda sequentially.

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