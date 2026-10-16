Thailand’s Labour Minister Julapun Amornvivat said that cancelling the election to the Social Security Board is not being considered. The Progressive Social Security team won the election. This was reported by Bangkok Post.

No complaints about the results

The minister commented on criticism over possible political interference in the election, which took place on Sunday. According to him, no formal complaints have been filed, while calls to annul the vote have so far been limited to online discussions.

Amornvivat said that the results are fairly clear and that the Social Security Office is counting votes in accordance with the rules. He added that possible minor errors are unlikely to affect the election outcome.

Voter turnout, in his assessment, increased by about 500–600% compared with the first board election, held on December 24, 2023. The minister called this a positive signal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Political activity and candidate vetting

The labour minister said that membership in a political party is not prohibited in itself. Politicians are also not barred from urging people to exercise their right to vote. According to him, candidates had already been vetted, including checks into whether they held political positions or served on party executive committees.

Amornvivat stressed that similarities between the positions of Progressive Social Security and a political party on labour issues do not prove political ties or violations. He explained that many ideas in the labour sphere come from workers themselves.

CARE pension formula

Separately, the minister said that the CARE formula for calculating old-age pensions is undergoing legal review at the Office of the Council of State. It provides for calculating payments on the basis of contribution and earnings data throughout the entire insurance period, rather than only the average salary for the final 60 months before insurance status is terminated.

Amornvivat said that he had not discussed the matter with the secretary-general of the Social Security Office, as the legal review falls within the authority of the Council of State. At the same time, he promised to monitor the process to speed up its consideration.

Read us on