In Tbilisi, Georgia, protests continue every day despite increased pressure from the authorities on those who disagree with its policies, France 24 reports. The rallies have become smaller in scale, and opposition figures are being imprisoned.

Protests after the elections

Two years ago, tens of thousands of pro-European protesters took to the streets after the parliamentary elections in October 2024, the results of which they disputed. Officially, the ruling Georgian Dream party won the election.

A few weeks after the vote, the authorities announced the suspension of the country’s process of joining the European Union.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Foreign agents law

In 2025, Georgia’s government adopted a stricter version of the controversial “foreign agents” law. The authorities explained this by the need to strengthen national sovereignty and ensure transparency in the work of non-governmental organizations.

According to France 24, the law, modeled on Russian legislation, significantly restricts access to international funding and expands the authorities’ control over civil society. At the same time, according to the latest polls, more than 70% of Georgians want their country to join the EU.

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