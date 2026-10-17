At least 17 people were killed in a stampede during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja in northern Kolkata, West Bengal. Another 25 people were injured. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

The stampede occurred in the evening

The incident occurred in a pandal, a temporary pavilion where statues of the goddess Durga are installed. According to police, the stampede occurred in the evening due to a large gathering of visitors moving between pandals amid rain.

All victims were rescued and taken to hospital, police said. The number of injured was reported by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reaction of Indian authorities

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy sad and expressed condolences to the families of those killed. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery and said that the West Bengal government was providing assistance to the affected families.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said that the administration was providing the injured with all possible medical assistance.

Read us on