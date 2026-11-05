Following the U.S. midterm elections, in which the Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress, President Donald Trump’s administration is considering personnel changes. U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gora is being mentioned as one of the potential candidates for a key position.

According to the publication, Gora may be offered the position of U.S. Secretary of State. The current head of the State Department, Marco Rubio, in turn, may leave the administration to prepare for a run for the presidency in 2028 or 2032.

At the same time, according to sources cited by The Washington Sun, Sergio Gora would also be interested in another promotion within the State Department. Specifically, this refers to the position of Deputy Secretary of State, currently held by Christopher Landau.

One of the publication’s sources claims that Landau allegedly told colleagues he intended to resign if the Republicans lost the midterm elections. However, the official himself denied this information and told The Washington Sun that he had not made such statements.

Sergio Hor also refuted reports about his possible career ambitions and denied that he is seeking the position of Secretary of State or any other leadership role at the State Department.

“That’s complete nonsense,” he said.

Gor emphasized that Marco Rubio is doing an excellent job in his role. He called him “the most outstanding Secretary of State in history” and a “dear friend” with whom he “enjoys working every day as the U.S. Ambassador to India.”

This is reported by The Washington Sun.

In the U.S., Republican allies and political strategists have called on President Donald Trump to change course after Democrats gained control of Congress in the midterm elections and the candidates he supported lost key races.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump, following the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections, expressed his willingness to seek common ground with Democrats.

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