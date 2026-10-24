Scientists have described a new species of butterfly, Colobura cryptica, which for over 200 years had not been distinguished from two related species. These insects look almost identical, and their ranges overlap in Central and South America.

The research began with photographs of a caterpillar that scientist Andrés Orellana found in Venezuela. It had a black body and yellow spines, typical of butterflies of the genus Colobura. However, its body lacked the cream-colored spots characteristic of the caterpillars of the two already known species.

This difference piqued the researchers’ interest and prompted them to investigate whether the caterpillar might belong to a separate, previously undescribed species.

DNA confirmed the existence of three species

The researchers compared the genetic data of the butterflies and examined museum specimens from various regions of the Americas. Analysis of mitochondrial and nuclear DNA revealed three distinct genetic lineages that corresponded to differences in the insects’ appearance.

The new species was named Colobura cryptica. Previously, scientists were aware of two species in this genus: Colobura dirce and Colobura annulata. The former was described as early as the 18th century, while the latter was officially recognized as a separate species in 2001.

It is not easy to distinguish between adult moths. They have characteristic striped wings, similar to a zebra’s coloring, and the differences between them come down to subtle details in the pattern. Scientists also found that the wings of the three species reflect ultraviolet light differently, although the human eye can barely perceive this difference.

The caterpillar of the new species lacks cream-colored markings on its abdomen. The Colobura dirce caterpillar has droplet-shaped spots, while the Colobura annulata caterpillar has ring-shaped markings.

Why the butterflies do not interbreed

Despite their nearly identical appearance, all three species inhabit territories that partially overlap. Researchers have not yet been able to explain exactly how the insects recognize mates of their own species and avoid interbreeding. Analysis of nuclear DNA revealed no signs of hybridization among them.

One hypothesis is that the butterflies occupy different layers of the tropical forest. Colobura dirce is more commonly found in the lower part of the forest, while the other two species may live primarily in the tree canopy. However, current observations do not yet allow for definitive confirmation of this theory.

Researcher Anisha Sapkota, who led the study, suggests that differences in the ultraviolet coloration of the wings may help the butterflies choose mates. This possibility is still being investigated.

Source: SciTechDaily

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