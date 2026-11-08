On the evening of November 7, Russian security forces conducted a large-scale raid in the Kitay-Gorod district of central Moscow. During the operation, several hundred people were detained, including minors. Those released and eyewitnesses report beatings, threats, the issuance of summonses to military registration and enlistment offices, and offers to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to eyewitnesses, more than ten police vans pulled up to Gorka Park. Police detained people directly in the park, near bars, at Chistye Prudy, and on their way to a concert.

One of the young women said that she and her friends were detained while filming a video for TikTok.

According to those who were released, law enforcement officers primarily targeted young people wearing casual clothing. Even a hat with the British flag could have been grounds for detention.

People who were taken to police stations reported being subjected to brutal treatment by law enforcement officers.

One of the teenagers stated that he was beaten in the area of his only kidney. Another detainee, a 15-year-old boy, said that a police officer shoved him against a wall and struck him after he asked to show his backpack.

According to the teenager, another detainee standing next to him was beaten so severely that he began vomiting. At the same time, the teenager claims, the victim was not provided with any medical assistance.

The young people also complain that during their detention, they were forbidden from drinking water or using the restroom.

One of the girls stated that law enforcement officers threatened to harm her for trying to film what was happening on the bus.

“We’ll smash your phone along with your face,” the law enforcement officers allegedly threatened her.

Those released from the Tagansky Police Station reported that adult detainees were handed summonses to the military registration and enlistment office, including students who have deferments from conscription.

One of the men said that right there in the police van, all detainees aged 18 and older were persistently urged to sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is currently unknown whether any of the detainees agreed to this offer.

According to media reports, at least 17 minors were issued administrative citations for drinking alcohol in public places. Law enforcement officers also issued citations for appearing in a state of intoxication and disobeying police orders.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs described the raid as “preventive measures.” Among the stated goals of the operation was combating public drinking.

At the same time, as “Novaya Gazeta Europe” notes, similar mass detentions in the Kitay-Gorod district have been taking place since the summer.

Russian citizens are increasingly concerned that dictator Vladimir Putin will soon announce a general mobilization to continue the war against Ukraine.

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